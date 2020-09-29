Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to a hospital in Saket on Thursday evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.

"He was tested negative today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the hospital,” said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later.