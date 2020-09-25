Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, hospitalised for COVID and dengue, administered plasma therapy

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who contracted COVID-19 and also dengue, has been administered plasma therapy, his office said in a statement on September 25.

Sisodia was admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital (LNJP) but was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, due to his 'falling' blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He is admitted to the ICU of the private hospital in south Delhi and, according to earlier reports, his condition is stable.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on September 23 for treatment, and tested positive for dengue a day later.

Earlier in June, Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain too was administered plasma treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had developed pneumonia.