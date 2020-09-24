Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, hospitalised for COVID-19, also has dengue fever

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to the ICU of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on September 23 due to coronavirus infection, is also suffering from dengue, a statement by his office said.

"Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue and his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to LNJP Hospital at around 4 PM on September 23 after he complained of fever and low oxygen level, an official said, adding that he is under observation.

According to officials, Sisodia is being kept in the Intensive Care Unit as a precautionary measure and is on oxygen support.

Sisodia had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.

He was unable to attend the one-day assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive.