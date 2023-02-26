 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor policy case

Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

Sisodia was arrested after eight hours long questioning by the CBI officials in Delhi. As per officials, the Delhi deputy chief minister will be produced in the CBI Court on February 27 around 2 pm.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 arrested Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Sisodia was arrested after eight hours long questioning by the CBI officials in Delhi. As per officials, the Delhi deputy chief minister will be produced in the CBI Court on February 27 around 2 pm.

This was the second time, Sisodia was questioned for hours by the CBI officials in connection with now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy. CBI officials had summoned him to come in for questioning on February 19.
Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022.

The agency initiated the probe following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, who had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.
Earlier today, Sisodia asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over “false allegations”.