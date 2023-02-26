Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 arrested Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Sisodia was arrested after eight hours long questioning by the CBI officials in Delhi. As per officials, the Delhi deputy chief minister will be produced in the CBI Court on February 27 around 2 pm.

This was the second time, Sisodia was questioned for hours by the CBI officials in connection with now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy. CBI officials had summoned him to come in for questioning on February 19.

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022.

The agency initiated the probe following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, who had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

Earlier today, Sisodia asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over “false allegations”.

ALSO READ: Delhi liquor excise policy raids: Story so far “I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested,” Sisodia told reporters at Raj Ghat before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in the case. Related stories IAF to participate in multilateral air exercise in UK

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits SUN Mobility facility in Bengaluru

Kejriwal condemns arrest of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case, accuses BJP of 'dirty politics' Sisodia further said students must continue to work hard and that if he goes to jail, he will still be keeping a tab on their performance.

He was summoned for first time by CBI on October 17, 2022. In August, the CBI sleuths had conducted raids at his house and office. Meanwhile, the AAP leaders expressed anguish over Sisodia’s arrest, calling it a political vendetta. “Manish Sisodia’s arrest is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done good by arresting a good person and the best education minister. Even God will not forgive you. One day your dictatorship will definitely end Modi ji,” tweeted AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Moneycontrol News