    Delhi customs dept seizes 5.85 kg cocaine, the biggest at any airport in India

    In the seizures made over the past six months, almost 33.70 kg of heroin and 12.60 kg of cocaine have been seized from international passengers, the customs department said.

    April 07, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
    The seizure was made on the night of April 6 at IGI Airport (Image: PIB)

    The Delhi customs department on April 7 said it has seized 5.85 kg of cocaine at the national capital's IGI International Airport, referring to it as the "biggest seizure" of narcotic substance at any airport in India.

    The seizure was made on the night of April 6, an official statement said, adding that at least 16 cases of attempted drug trafficking have been recorded in the last six months.

    In the seizures made over the past six months, "almost 33.70 kg of heroin and 12.60 kg of cocaine has been seized from international passengers", the statement added.

    For the entire 2021-22, a total of 35 cases were booked by the customs department at IGI Airport, with a street value of drugs estimated at Rs 887.35 crore, it said, adding that 34 passengers were also arrested in the process.

    According to the agency, two distinct modus operandi have been observed in these seizures. "Some of the passengers pack the drugs inside latex capsules, which are then swallowed by them in order to get past Customs officers easily at the airport. Later, they eject these capsules after consuming laxatives, running a great risk to their own lives. This modus operandi is not only very difficult to detect, but also very difficult to retrieve," it said.

    In the second method, the drug is concealed in specially made cavities in the hand-baggage or checked-in baggage being carried by the passengers, it noted, adding that such cases are detected by the combined use of the customs canine squad and high-resolution x-ray.

    The expanding market and the remunerative lucrativeness have ensured that there is no reduction in the relentless flow of drugs attempted to be smuggled into India through the airports, the customs department noted.



    first published: Apr 7, 2022 06:51 pm
