Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi COVID spike| Centre sends doctors, ICU beds to help AAP govt tackle pandemic

The central government is also looking at doubling the existing ICU beds in Delhi to 6,000, as new coronavirus cases continue to be reported in the thousands daily.

Moneycontrol News

To help the Aam Aadmi Party government fight the sustained spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Centre sent 45 doctors and 160 paramedics to the National Capital on November 18. Another 30 doctors and 90 paramedics are expected to reach Delhi by this weekend, NDTV reported.

The doctors and paramedics of the Central Armed Police Force will be serving at the DRDO Hospital and the COVID facility in Chhatarpur.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

That aside, Bharat Electronics Limited has sent 250 ventilators from Bengaluru to help Delhi tackle the third coronavirus wave. Additionally, 35 BiPAP machines and an air pressure machine that facilitates breathing have also been sent to the DRDO Hospital, which has been equipped with 750 more ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

Apart from these, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is also looking at doubling the existing ICU beds in Delhi to 6,000, as new coronavirus cases continue to be reported in the thousands daily.

Close

The Centre also advised the state government to ramp up testing further, following which the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that over one lakh COVID-19 tests would be conducted by the end of this month. To facilitate this, 10 mobile vans will be pushed to service from next week, which will have a cumulative testing capacity of 20,000.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi

