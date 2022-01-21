Delhi COVID-19 Update | Pvt offices allowed to function at 50% capacity; night curfew to continue

Representational image

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 21 extended the night curfew in view of the situation arising from spreading of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital region.

The daily night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am “on the movement of individuals in the NCT of Delhi shall remain in force till further orders”, the DDMA said in a circular.

Other COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed by the DDMA order dated December 28, shall remain unchanged and will continue to be in force till further orders, it said.

However, in view of the declining number of daily cases being reported and the subsequent decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate, some prohibitions and restrictions have been revised and relaxed in areas outside of containment zones, said the DDMA.

It added that private offices in areas outside of containment zones will now be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity. Such offices will have to stagger office timings and the presence and attendance of office staff to ensure social distancing is strictly followed within the premises. Further, work from home will be advisable as far as possible.

The announcement came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal -- chairman of DDMA – to ease restrictions stating the COVID-19 situation is under control now.

Delhi reported 12,306 new coronavirus cases on January 20 and its COVID-19 positivity rate has declined sharply in the past five days.