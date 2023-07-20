Delhi court to pass verdict in air hostess Geetika Sharma's suicide case on July 25

A Delhi court will deliver its verdict on July 25 in the case of abetment of suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma in which controversial former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda is an accused.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pass the order on July 20, adjourned the matter for July 25.

Sharma, a former air hostess with Kanda's MLDR airlines, who was later elevated as a director of one of his companies, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

In her August 4 suicide note, she had said she was ending her life due to 'harassment' by Kanda, 46, and another person.

Kanda, an influential politician and businessman, was a minister in the erstwhile Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government. He was forced to resign as minister of state for home following the registration of the case.

Kanda is facing charges under various sections on IPC, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (distruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery).

The trial court had also framed charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against him but the Delhi High Court quashed these. PTI UK SK SK