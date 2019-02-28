App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court to hear sedition case against Kanhaiya and others even without government sanctions

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on February 28 said it will go ahead with the hearing of the 2016 sedition case against former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others even if the Delhi government doesn't give its sanction to prosecute them.

The investigating officer told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that the state government has not yet granted the required sanctions to the Delhi Police and has not given any reply either.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 11.

In January, the Delhi Police slapped sedition charges against Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during an event organised on February 9, 2016 to mark the of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

The event had taken place despite the university administration cancelling the permission following a complaint from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which had termed it "anti-national".
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #India #JNU sedition case #JNUSU

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.