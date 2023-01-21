 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi court to hear Nora Fatehi's defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez on March 25

PTI
Jan 21, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The matter, which was scheduled to come up for hearing on Saturday, was adjourned since the judge was on leave owing to a judicial training, Fatehi's lawyer said.

Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez

A Delhi court is likely to hear on March 25 a criminal complaint filed by actor Nora Fatehi against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her by unfairly dragging her name into a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Fatehi, a Canadian citizen, has also arrayed 15 media organisations as accused in her complaint.

Fatehi, in her complaint, has said she has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing.

A defamatory statement was made by Fernandez in bad faith and with mala fide intention and was circulated by the media houses with an intent to defame her, she said.

The complaint claimed that the allegations made by Fernandez, also a Bollywood actor, that Fatehi had received gifts from Chandrashekar were wrong.