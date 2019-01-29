App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court summons scribe Priya Ramani to appear on February 25 in defamation case filed by Akbar

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned scribe Priya Ramani to appear on February 25 in a defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the direction on Akbar's plea.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.
