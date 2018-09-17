App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri, Tejashwi as accused in IRCTC money laundering case

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.

The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 04:34 pm

