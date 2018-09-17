Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri, Tejashwi as accused in IRCTC money laundering case

A Delhi court Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.