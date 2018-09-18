Delhi court summons Kejriwal, Sisodia, 11 AAP MLAs as accused in Chief Secretary assault case

A Delhi court Tuesday summoned as accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case. Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19 night.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued summons after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on August 13.

The court said there were sufficient grounds to establish the alleged charges against the accused in the case.

The charge sheet has also named 11 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania as accused.