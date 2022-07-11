English
    Delhi Court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on plea seeking injunction against movie 'Kaali'

    Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has been summoned by a Delhi court on a complaint that her upcoming film Kaali portrays Hindu deities in and uncalled way in its posters and promotional materials.

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

    A Delhi court has summoned filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a plea seeking injunction against her upcoming movie Kaali for allegedly depicting Hindu goddess in an uncalled way in its posters and promotional videos. Judge Abhishek Kumar directed Manimekalai to appear before the court on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before passing any order.

    Undersigned (judge) is of the opinion that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order against them. Therefore, issue summons of the suit and notice of the injunction application, the judge said. The petition seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against the filmmaker alleged that the accused depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promo video of their upcoming Movie Kaali.

    Further, the poster of the film depicts Hindu goddess Kali smoking cigarette which not only hurts the religious sentiments of common Hindu but is also against basics of morality and decency, it claimed. The plea added that the poster was tweeted by Manimekalai from her Twitter handle.

    The plea, filed by Raj Gaurav, also sought an interim injunction to restrain Manimekalai temporarily from depicting goddesses in the way they have been depicted in the poster and video, and the tweet.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi court #India #Kaali Movie Controversy #Leena Manimekalai
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 06:25 pm
