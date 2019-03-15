Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal, others in defamation case by BJP's Rajeev Babbar

A Delhi court on March 15 summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Kejriwal and other accused to appear on April 30.

Babbar has sought proceeding against Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Malena for harming the reputation of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of "voters" from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

The court had earlier taken cognisance of the defamation complaint filed against Kejriwal and others by Babbar.

"All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society viz. Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims etc. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair," Babbar had said.