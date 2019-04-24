App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court stays NBWs against Arvind Kejriwal, others in defamation complaint

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order after lawyers for the three leaders sought cancellation of the NBWs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on Wednesday stayed the non-bailable warrants, which were issued against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav after they had failed to appear before it in a criminal defamation complaint filed in 2013.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order after lawyers for the three leaders sought cancellation of the NBWs.

The court said it will take up the main matter on April 29.

Sharma, in his complaint, had alleged that in 2013 he was approached by volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

related news

He filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP's Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

Opposing the complaint, the AAP leaders had submitted that cancellation or allotment of an election ticket is the prerogative of the party and the complainant had not divulged correct information as to the cases pending against him.

On the basis of the complaint, the trial court had earlier sought their presence before it in the matter.

It had, however, granted bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav after they had appeared before it in pursuance to summonses against them.

The summonses were issued on the complaint under sections 499, 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, with the trial court saying there was prima facie material to summon the accused.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

If Karan Johar Was PM, Akshay Kumar Would be Health Minister, Kareena ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka Depends on Malinga As a Leader and Bowl ...

7 Out of 10 Women Cheat on Spouses in India: Survey

Sachin Tendulkar's 46th Birthday: 46 Candid Pictures of Master Blaster

SC Summons Chiefs of CBI, IB, Delhi Police After Lawyer Submits 'Proof ...

Immunisation - Separating Facts from Fiction!

Just 16-minute Sleep Loss Daily Can Hamper Your Job

Tata Motors, ACC, Sterlite, Maruti, Tata Global Among 10 Stocks in New ...

First Look of Jacqueline Fernandez as Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer i ...

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Sri Lanka blasts: Toll rises to 359; Ranil Wickremesinghe says claims ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'I'm strict but don't humiliate ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Redmi Y3 India launch LIVE: Xiaomi's also expected to launch the Redmi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.