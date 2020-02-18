Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody till Mar 3 for instigating anit-CAA protest

A Delhi court on February 18 sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested by Delhi police on sedition charges, to judicial custody till March 3. Imam was accused of instigating protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Friends Colony on December 15.

The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, naming Imam as an instigator of the violence.

It said it has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet.

On February 17 the court had sent Imam to one-day custody of Delhi Police in the case.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

