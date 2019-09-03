Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till September 17 in bank fraud case

Special judge Sanjay Garg sent Puri to judicial custody.
A Delhi court on September 3 sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till September 17 in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud. Special judge Sanjay Garg sent Puri to judicial custody.ED had arrested Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 04:10 pm