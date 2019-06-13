Delhi court sends member of Pakistan-based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

A Delhi court on June 13 sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases. Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.