you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court sends member of Pakistan-based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on June 13 sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases. Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.

Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #India #NIA #Pakistan #world

