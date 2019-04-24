Delhi court sends 14th accused in ISIS-inspired group case to NIA custody till May 1

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Mohd Faiz, an alleged member of an ISIS-inspired terror module that was planning to carry out terror attacks in and around the National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh, to NIA custody till May 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal allowed the NIA to quiz Faiz, who was arrested yesterday, after the agency sought seven days remand to question him.

The NIA told the court that Faiz was arrested as he was the key conspirator in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency also informed the court that Faiz was the main member of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, an ISIS-inspired group.

It said that investigation has revealed he was involved in the procurement of arms ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist attacks.

During the hearing, advocate M S Khan, appearing for Faiz, opposed the plea of NIA seeking custody, saying he has already joined the investigation and there was no need of sending him to the agency's remand.

The case allegedly pertains to a group of pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang engaged in acts preparatory to commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the government, NIA had said.

"The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around National Capital Territory of Delhi," the agency had said.

It had claimed to have seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur.

The ISIS-inspired group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices, the NIA has alleged.