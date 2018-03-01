Delhi court seeks status report on plea for FIR against Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

A Delhi court today sought a status report from the police on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others for allegedly using a casteist slur against scheduled castes.

The complaint has alleged that Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma directed the Delhi Police to file a report by March 5 on whether any FIR has been filed in the matter in Mumbai or Rajasthan and the status of investigation in those matters.

The court also directed the police to verify the facts in those FIRs and see whether they were similar to those stated in the current FIR.

During the hearing, the complainant told the court that Khan and his associates were allegedly threatening him for pursuing the matter and added that even the ACP himself had threatened him.

The court enquired from the ACP why Supreme Court directions were not followed during the filing of an FIR.

"Please do not shy away from lodging an FIR. You may take action against the complainant if it is found that the case was false. But why a person, who claims to be a victim, should run from pillar to post," the judge asked.

The plea has alleged that the accused persons had "committed atrocity" on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

The complaint, filed by Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Kaif, "rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct."

Singh said he had in December last year filed a complaint at a police station here, but no FIR has yet been registered, due to which he moved the court.