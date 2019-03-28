Delhi Court reserves order on Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea for April 1

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved order on Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea for April 1 and extended his interim protection from arrest till then in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special judge Arvind Kumar.

Vadra, facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, was granted interim protection from arrest by the court till March 27.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, had denied all allegations against him and said that he has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.