MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi court quotes Mahabharata, Ramayana while acquitting Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar defamation case

The judge pointed out how in Ramayana’s Aranya Kand chapter, Jatayu fought Ravana to save Sita and how Laxman could not describe Sita’s countenance as he never looked beyond her feet.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI2_25_2019_000027B)

New Delhi: Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI2_25_2019_000027B)


A Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar on February 17.

While reading its judgement, the court quoted the two Indian epics -- Mahabharata and Ramayana – to uphold the importance of protecting the dignity of a woman, reported Hindustan Times.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said: “It is shameful that such incidents are happening in India. Two great epics Mahabharata and Ramayana have been written here to show the protection of dignity of a woman.”

#MeToo row: Priya Ramani acquitted in defamation case filed by MJ Akbar

The judge pointed out how in Ramayana’s Aranya Kand chapter, Jatayu fought Ravana to save Sita and how Laxman could not describe Sita’s countenance as he never looked beyond her feet. These extracts uphold how “reverence to women is essential in Indian ethos”, said the judge.

The court further said that most women shy away from talking about sexual harassment to protect their dignity.

Priya Ramani had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against her former colleague MJ Akbar during the 2018 #MeToo movement. The former Minister of State for External Affairs was then a senior journalist.

Close

Related stories

Following Ramani’s accusation, Akbar had to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #defamation case #Delhi court #me too movement #MJ Akbar #Priya Ramani
first published: Feb 17, 2021 05:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.