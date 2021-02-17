Delhi court quotes Mahabharata, Ramayana while acquitting Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar defamation case

New Delhi: Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI2_25_2019_000027B)

A Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar on February 17.

While reading its judgement, the court quoted the two Indian epics -- Mahabharata and Ramayana – to uphold the importance of protecting the dignity of a woman, reported Hindustan Times.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said: “It is shameful that such incidents are happening in India. Two great epics Mahabharata and Ramayana have been written here to show the protection of dignity of a woman.”

#MeToo row: Priya Ramani acquitted in defamation case filed by MJ Akbar

The judge pointed out how in Ramayana’s Aranya Kand chapter, Jatayu fought Ravana to save Sita and how Laxman could not describe Sita’s countenance as he never looked beyond her feet. These extracts uphold how “reverence to women is essential in Indian ethos”, said the judge.

The court further said that most women shy away from talking about sexual harassment to protect their dignity.

Priya Ramani had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against her former colleague MJ Akbar during the 2018 #MeToo movement. The former Minister of State for External Affairs was then a senior journalist.

Following Ramani’s accusation, Akbar had to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018.