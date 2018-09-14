App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court orders framing of charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri

The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said that it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court ordered framing of molestation charges against former The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chief R K Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged against him by his ex-colleague.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under sections 354 (outraging her modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remark) and section 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said that it will formally frame the charges on October 20.
