App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru

Vijay Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on October 11 ordered attachment of liquor baron Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru in a case relating to FERA violations.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions after the Bengaluru Police, through ED's special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma, sought more time to execute its earlier order.

The Bengaluru Police had earlier informed the court that it has identified 159 properties belonging to Mallya, but has not been able to attach any of them.

Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.

The court had on 8 May directed the attachment of Mallya's properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police commissioner and sought a report on it.

It had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.

It had on 12 April last year issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron.

Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an ‘open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Business #India #Vijay Mallya

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.