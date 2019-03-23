App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya's properties

It had on April 12, 2017 issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the liquor baron.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court has ordered attachment of liquor baron Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru in a case relating to FERA violations. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions after the Bengaluru Police, through Enforcement Directorate's special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma, sought more time to execute its earlier order in this regard.

The court directed the state police to attach the properties by July 10, the next date of hearing.

The Bengaluru Police had earlier informed the court that it had identified 159 properties belonging to Mallya, but had not been able to attach any of them.

Mallya was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 last year for evading its summons in the case.

The court had on May 8 last year directed the attachment of Mallya's properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police commissioner and sought a report on it.

It had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FERA) violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.

It had on April 12, 2017 issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the liquor baron.

Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an 'open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 11:32 am

tags #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Shows Shatrughan Sinha the Door in Bihar, Fields Ravi Shankar Pras ...

Handful of Nuts Daily Can Boost Memory in Elderly

Why, Despite Numbers, Women Continue to Have Poor Representation in No ...

Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And M ...

Fancy Taco Bell? You Can Now Get Shashi Tharoor to Read Out Your Order

Chief Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Takes Oath of Office As India's Fir ...

Benelli Receives 150 Bookings of TRK 502X and TRK 502 in 15 Days of La ...

Devastated, Two Kin of New Zealand Mosque Attack Victims Die Week Afte ...

SBI Raises Rs 1,251 Crore by Issuing Basel III-compliant Bonds

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Ha ...

Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows p ...

Why is our generation so obsessed with Game of Thrones? I binge-watche ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Raheem Sterling bags hattrick as England get off ...

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a J ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

Kangana Ranaut will have a personally, professionally and financially ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.