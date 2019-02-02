App
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court grants interim bail till Feb 16 to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A Delhi Court on February 2 granted interim bail till February 16 to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 02:33 pm

