Delhi court grants bail to Alt News' Mohammed Zubair in 'objectionable tweet' case

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. (File image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

A Delhi court on July 15 granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in an "objectionable" tweet case, for which he was arrested last month by the Delhi Police.

The Sessions Court of Patiala House Court, which issued the bail order, said the bail is conditional and has been granted on a surety of Rs 50,000, reports said.

Zubair has been barred from leaving the country without taking prior permission from the court, news agency ANI reported.

The relief to Zubair comes a day after he approached the Supreme Court, seeking the quashing of six FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

While the Patiala House Court has granted him bail in the case filed by the Delhi Police, the Alt News' fact-checker will continue to remain in jail in other cases that have been filed by the UP Police.

'Objectionable' tweet case

Zubair was arrested on June 27 by the Delhi Police, whose IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit acted against him on a the basis of a complaint filed by a Twitter user.

The tweet dates back to 2018. Zubair has been accused of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through the controversial social media post.

The case was initially registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (act intended to outrage religious feelings), but the prosecution later added the charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, along with provisions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Zubair's counsel, while refuting the allegations before the court, said the tweet for which he has been booked contained a still from 1983 Hindi movie Kisi Se Na Kehna. The case has been filed under "political pressure" and the arrest is "malafide" as the matter is four years old, the counsel argued before the bench.

According to Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News, Zubair was summoned by the Delhi Police on June 27 in another case, dating back to 2020, for which he was already granted protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court. He was, however, arrested by the police in the 2018 tweet case, for which the FIR copy was yet to be served, Sinha had alleged.

FCRA provisions

The provisions under Section 35 of FCRA were added in the FIR against Zubair by the Delhi Police on July 2, which can allow the Enforcement Directorate to enter the probe.

Arguing before the Delhi court on July 14, the prosecution said the website of the accused's company says only Indian citizens "should" pay, but they are also receiving money from others, news agency PTI reported.

"Someone is paying and you're accepting it…Rs 56 lakh rupees has been received in violation of FCRA," the prosecution claimed, as per the PTI report.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, who argued on behalf of Zubair before the court, said that no foreign contribution was received by Zubair personally or his company Pravda Media.

"Our website says we do not receive foreign contributions since we are not registered under FCRA provisions. All this is on my website and in the public domain. My website says only Indian citizens with Indian accounts can contribute. We ask for all information of donor, including PAN number, e-mail i.d.," the counsel said.

She further said the CEO of Razor Pay, through which the company received money, put out a statement after his arrest that Alt News was enabled to receive only domestic payment.

"Therefore, the claim, that Pravda Media received money from certain Muslim countries is unfortunate, and only to sensitise the matter," she contended.

She added that in a democracy, "fake news is not going to help people to make their decision, that's why people with little money also are helping my work."

(With PTI inputs)