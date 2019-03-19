Delhi Court extends Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail till March 25

A Delhi court on March 19 extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25 and asked him to join the probe in the matter after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

On Feb 16, the court had extended his protection from arrest till today.

ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.