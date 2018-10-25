App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court extends custody of middleman in bribery case against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI had registered an FIR against Asthana and his Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar lodged on a written complaint of businessman Sathish Sana.

A Delhi court on October 25 extended by five days the CBI custody of Manoj Prasad, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann allowed the plea of the agency after it sought custodial interrogation of middleman Prasad.


tags #Current Affairs #India

