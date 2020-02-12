Delhi court expresses displeasure over CBI probe in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana

Asthana and DSP Devender Singh, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet since there was not enough evidence to make them accused
A Delhi court on February 13 expressed displeasure over CBI's investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and said why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP.
"Why certain accused, who seem to have a bigger role in the case, were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP," asked Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.
The court put up the matter for further consideration on February 19.
Asthana and DSP Devender Singh, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020