you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court directs Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar be shifted to Tihar jail

Sengar and nine others were also booked recently for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and her advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court directed on August 5 that expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl at his residence in Unnao in 2017, be shifted to Tihar jail here from Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma put up the matter for argument on charges in the gang rape -- one of the four related cases transferred to Delhi -- for August 7.

Both Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the victim into going to the legislator's residence, were produced in the court in compliance with an order by District judge Dinesh Sharma here. The court has also directed to shift Singh to Tihar jail.

Sengar and nine others were also booked recently for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and her advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family has alleged foul play.

The Supreme Court had last week directed to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days.

Besides the main case, the three other matters transferred to the national capital are -- the FIR which was lodged against victim's father under Arms Act, his custodial death and the gang rape of the victim.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:05 pm

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

