App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court directs ED to provide copies of seized documents to Robert Vadra

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide documents to Vadra, facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to provide Robert Vadra soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids conducted at his offices last year in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide documents to Vadra, facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Robert Vadra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.