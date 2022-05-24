Delhi court asks Mumbai jail authorities to produce accused who 'duped' Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore

A Delhi court has asked Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to produce an accused who allegedly duped India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore, reports said on May 24.

The accused, Mrinank Singh, is already lodged in the Mumbai jail in connection with a Rs 6 lakh-fraud case registered against him by a city-based businessman.

Pant, in his complaint, claimed that Singh had issued him a cheque of Rs 1.63 crore to settle pending dues. The cheque, however, bounced due to the lack of funds in the latter's account.

Delhi's Saket court has asked the Arthur Road Jail authorities to produce Singh via videoconferencing during the next hearing, on July 19.

As per the complaint, Singh had informed Pant about his "business" of selling luxury watches, mobiles and jewellery items. Pant ended up paying him over Rs 2 crore to buy select goods, news agency ANI reported, citing the complaint.

The deal was eventually cancelled and the two sides reached a settlement, as per which Singh was to pay Rs 1.63 crore to Pant, the report added.

After the Rs 1.63 crore cheque issued by Singh had bounced, Pant along with his manager Puneet Solanki had filed a complaint. They have sought interim compensation from the accused, the report further noted.

Notably, Singh, 23, is also a cricketer, having played for Haryana's under-19 team. He was also listed for the auction of the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League.