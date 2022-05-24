English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi court asks Mumbai jail authorities to produce accused who 'duped' Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore

    The accused, Mrinank Singh, is also a cricketer, having represented Haryana's under-19 team. He was also listed for the auction of the 2018 edition of the IPL.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (File image)

    India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (File image)

    A Delhi court has asked Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to produce an accused who allegedly duped India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore, reports said on May 24.

    The accused, Mrinank Singh, is already lodged in the Mumbai jail in connection with a Rs 6 lakh-fraud case registered against him by a city-based businessman.

    Pant, in his complaint, claimed that Singh had issued him a cheque of Rs 1.63 crore to settle pending dues. The cheque, however, bounced due to the lack of funds in the latter's account.

    Delhi's Saket court has asked the Arthur Road Jail authorities to produce Singh via videoconferencing during the next hearing, on July 19.

    As per the complaint, Singh had informed Pant about his "business" of selling luxury watches, mobiles and jewellery items. Pant ended up paying him over Rs 2 crore to buy select goods, news agency ANI reported, citing the complaint.

    Close

    Related stories

    The deal was eventually cancelled and the two sides reached a settlement, as per which Singh was to pay Rs 1.63 crore to Pant, the report added.

    After the Rs 1.63 crore cheque issued by Singh had bounced, Pant along with his manager Puneet Solanki had filed a complaint. They have sought interim compensation from the accused, the report further noted.

    Notably, Singh, 23, is also a cricketer, having played for Haryana's under-19 team. He was also listed for the auction of the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arthur-road jail #fraud #Rishabh Pant
    first published: May 24, 2022 06:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.