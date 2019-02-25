App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court asks CBI to appoint special public prosecutor in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha Delhi posted the matter for hearing on February 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on Monday directed the CBI to appoint within two days a special public prosecutor in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha Delhi posted the matter for hearing on February 27.

The Supreme Court had on February 7 ordered that the shelter home sexual assault case be transferred from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Saket district court complex here, which would conclude the trial within six months.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Muzaffarpur shelter home case

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.