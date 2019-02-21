App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court adjourns hearing to March 7 in Sunanda Pushkar death case against Shashi Tharoor

During the hearing, Tharoor moved an application to travel to Behrain and Qatar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on February 21 adjourned to March 7 the hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj deferred the matter.

During the hearing, Tharoor moved an application to travel to Behrain and Qatar. The court directed Delhi police to file reply on his plea by tomorrow.

The court had on February 4 sent the case to Sessions Court for further proceedings since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was triable by a sessions judge.

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #India

