172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-court-acquits-kejriwal-in-defamation-case-filed-by-bjp-mp-ramesh-bidhuri-6030901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Court acquits Kejriwal in defamation case filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

The complaint was filed against him Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

PTI

A Delhi court on October 28 acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

The complaint was filed against him Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.