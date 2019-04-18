App
India
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi cop refuses to look for missing Air India official citing ‘bad horoscope’ phase

The policeman is confident that when his ‘phase’ is over, he will definitely find her. “There’s a ‘yog’ of her coming back,” the cop reportedly told her family.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Narula family (Image: Facebook)
In what can be termed nothing less than bizarre, Delhi Crime Branch officer has allegedly refused to start a search operation to trace a missing Air India employee until his ‘maha dosh’ (bad phase) gets over. The Air India staffer, identified as Sulakshana Narula, has been missing since September 2018.

The inspector claimed that Narula is also going through a “bad phase” and assured her family that the moment his ‘maha dosh’ is over, he would be able to trace her down, says a report by News18.

The victim’s younger son Anubhav Narula alleged that inspector Vijay Samaria asked them to produce her horoscope last month. He then showed it to an astrologer along with his own and the astrologer allegedly told him it is a ‘maha dosh’ (bad phase) for Narula, which is why these untoward events unfolded.

The astrologer apparently also told the cop that her bad phase would get over by April 19, which is coincidentally when the inspector’s bad phase would also get over.

The policeman is confident that when his ‘phase’ is over, he will definitely find her. “There’s a ‘yog’ of her coming back,” the cop reportedly told Anubhav.

The family said they are absolutely disappointed with the way the Crime Branch is handling the case. Anubhav said: “We don’t believe in such things, but it was very odd that an inspector asked us to perform an ‘upaya’ (remedy). He asked me to go to Chattarpur Temple which has the statue of Goddess Baglamukhi. So, I went there and performed the upaya.”

Sulakshana Narula, 58, has been missing since September 30, 2018. After looking for her at every temple premise and gurudwara in the locality, the family decided to inform the police. Three days later an FIR under sections of abduction was registered.

A month following that, the case went to the Crime Branch, who assured the family that they would find Narula within two weeks. However, it has been five months since, and the department still seems clueless, the family said.

The Delhi Police has abstained from commenting on the conduct of Samaria.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:56 pm

