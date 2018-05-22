Delhi Congress workers take out cycle march against fuel price hike

Congress workers led by the party's Delhi unit president Ajay Maken took out a cycle march at the India Gate, protesting the hike in fuel prices. Maken said that prices of petrol and diesel were not hiked by the Modi government in view of the Karnataka elections.

"The Modi government did not hike the prices of petrol and diesel till the Karnataka elections were over to impress the voters, but now the prices are hitting the roof due to daily increase," he said.

The march started from Rajpath and passed through Man Singh Road to India Gate circle, with Congress workers on cycles raising slogans against the hike in fuel prices.

Maken said that during the Congress rule, on May 23, 2013, a litre of petrol cost Rs 63.09 while the diesel price was at Rs 49.69 per litre in Delhi.

On May 21, 2018, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi was Rs 76.57 and that of diesel was Rs 67.82.

"The Modi government does not have any logical answer for the steep hike in the prices of petrol and diesel," he said.

He alleged that the price hike was "intended" to benefit the oil companies.