Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken abroad for health checkup, hasn't resigned: Chacko

Maken has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the party's Delhi unit, P C Chacko, about his trip, party leaders said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid reports that Ajay Maken has resigned as the Congress's Delhi unit chief, a party leader said Tuesday he has gone for a medical checkup abroad and will continue to serve the post after returning.

"Maken has not resigned and will continue to be the Delhi Congress chief," Chacko told PTI.

"He has left and has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and me about his medical checkup. He will return on September 22," he said.

Chacko said Maken will resume work after returning on September 22 to Delhi .
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:14 pm

tags #Ajay Maken #Current Affairs #Delhi Congress #India

