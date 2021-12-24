Delhi achieves 100% vaccination of eligible population with first dose

Representative image: AP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on December 24 that 100 percent of the National Capital’s eligible population have been vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This means, Delhi has successfully vaccinated 148.33 lakh people with the first dose.



Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh

Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2021

Kejriwal thanked healthcare workers and doctors for helping Delhi achieve this feat and wrote on Twitter: “Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs, and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs, and all district functionaries.”

The news comes at a time Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The weekly new cases went up from 362 detected cases between December 9 and 15 to 712 patients between December 16 and 22. The number of Omicron variant cases reported in the city is also on the rise.

On December 23, Delhi recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases and logged one death; the positivity rate stood at 0.13 percent. As per the daily health bulletin, the National Capital’s cumulative coronavirus tally now stands at 14,42,633, with a death toll of above 25,000.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show