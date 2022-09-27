Delhi CM to launch 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter on September 30: Gopal Rai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch his government's 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter on September 30, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi government has made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres.

Action will be taken against project proponents found violating this direction, he said. Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.

The winter action plan will focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states among other aspects, he said. Rai said the revised Graded Response Action Plan a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation will come into force as soon as the Commission for Air Quality Management issues orders in this regard.