App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Kejriwal holds meeting with SDMs, reviews relief ops in Delhi's riot-hit areas

Flanked by his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi government wants to ensure that normalcy returns in people's lives, for which several steps are being taken by the authorities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with sub-divisional magistrates on February 29 to take stock of relief operations in riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi.

Flanked by his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi government wants to ensure that normalcy returns in people's lives, for which several steps are being taken by the authorities.

The meeting was attended by around 18 sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) who have been deployed in violence-affected areas. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present at the meeting.

Close

The chief minister said the government has so far received 67 compensation forms from people, adding the SDMs have launched an exercise to access the damage caused by violence.

related news

"The SDMs will ensure that compensation forms are provided to victim's households so that they can fill it up. We have also been distributing food among riot-affected people. There is no shortage of food," he said, adding the government wants to ensure that normalcy returns to people's lives.

Most of the street lights which were damaged during violence have been made functional and the rest will soon be made functional, Kejriwal said.

He later tweeted, "Reviewed relief ops at the North East DC Office with all departments. Delhi govt is doing all it can to restore normalcy to people's lives. We have to once again create an environment of peace and harmony for all people in Delhi (sic)."

The communal violence in northeast Delhi sparked by protests over the amended citizenship law has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 people injured. But the number of people who are stilling missing is unclear.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi violence #India #Manish Sisodia

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.