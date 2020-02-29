Delhi CM Kejriwal holds meeting with SDMs, reviews relief ops in Delhi's riot-hit areas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with sub-divisional magistrates on February 29 to take stock of relief operations in riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi.

Flanked by his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi government wants to ensure that normalcy returns in people's lives, for which several steps are being taken by the authorities.

The meeting was attended by around 18 sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) who have been deployed in violence-affected areas. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present at the meeting.

The chief minister said the government has so far received 67 compensation forms from people, adding the SDMs have launched an exercise to access the damage caused by violence.

"The SDMs will ensure that compensation forms are provided to victim's households so that they can fill it up. We have also been distributing food among riot-affected people. There is no shortage of food," he said, adding the government wants to ensure that normalcy returns to people's lives.

Most of the street lights which were damaged during violence have been made functional and the rest will soon be made functional, Kejriwal said.

He later tweeted, "Reviewed relief ops at the North East DC Office with all departments. Delhi govt is doing all it can to restore normalcy to people's lives. We have to once again create an environment of peace and harmony for all people in Delhi (sic)."

The communal violence in northeast Delhi sparked by protests over the amended citizenship law has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 people injured. But the number of people who are stilling missing is unclear.