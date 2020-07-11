Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking cancellation of DU exams

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking cancellation of DU exams

Some states including Delhi have issued directions to their universities to cancel all the examinations and award degrees through alternative means of assessment.

PTI
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 11 requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in cancelling final year exams of Delhi University and other Central universities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said "unprecedented decisions" need to be taken during the prevalence of a pandemic such as COVID-19.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon'ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central government universities and save the future," Kejriwal tweeted while sharing his letter to Modi.

The chief minister said there is much anger among lakhs of students, teachers and parents due to the University Grants Commission (UGC) direction to the universities and colleges for conducting written offline or online exams for the final semester.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

"All believe this decision is wrong and should be immediately withdrawn," Kejriwal said in the letter.

Prominent universities like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Law Universities (NLUs) have already awarded degrees to the final semester students on the basis of internal assessment. Then why can't other universities do so, he questioned.

"World over, the prominent universities in big countries have awarded degrees on the basis of internal assessment in this time of coronavirus," he said.

Some states including Delhi have issued directions to their universities to cancel all the examinations and award degrees through alternative means of assessment. The Centre has to take a decision in this regard in case of Central Universities including Delhi University (DU), Kejriwal's letter stated.

"But, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and UGC are not ready to change their decision. It seems only your intervention can solve this problem," Kejriwal wrote to Modi.

He requested the Prime Minister that the Central government and the UGC should amend their directions and cancel last semester exams in the wider interest of the students.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #education #India #Narendra Modi #University of Delhi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.