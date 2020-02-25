App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to refrain from indulging in violence

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged everyone to refrain from indulging in violence, saying all issues can be dealt with through dialogue.

Kejriwal, while addressing media, said he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital.

"There have been complaints that number of policemen are not enough and police is not able to take action without orders from above. I will discuss it with the Home minister," he told reporters.

The chief minister also asked all hospital authorities to give best possible treatment to victims and asked them to stay on vigil.

"Fire department has also been asked to coordinate with police and reach the affected areas on time," he said.

He said there is a need to seal borders to prevent outsiders from coming and indulging in violence.

"I have asked district magistrate to conduct peace meetings where people from all religions participate. I have asked MLAs also to participate in them," Kejriwal said.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi violence #India

