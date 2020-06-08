App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell, to be tested for COVID-19 on June 9

CM Arvind Kejriwal has self-isolated as a precautionary measure after he developed fever and cough on June 7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for COVID-19 on June 9, reports suggest.

Reports also suggests that Kejriwal has self-isolated as a precautionary measure after he developed fever and sore throat on June 7.

Doctors have reportedly advised Kejriwal, who is also a diabetic, to wait for a day before testing for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning," news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

related news

Officials said the chief minister had attended a Cabinet meeting on morning of June 7 and thereafter he did not attend any meeting.

The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

This comes at a time when the national capital is witnessing a major surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. As of 8.00 am on June 8, Delhi had reported 28,936 COVID-19 cases. This number includes 10,999 patients who had recovered and 812 deaths related to the disease. There are about 17,125 active cases in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:43 pm

#Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

