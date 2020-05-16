App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal submits recommendation for Lockdown 4.0 to Prime Minister Modi

The requests were made for the systematic opening of the city from May 17

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has put forward a set of recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lockdown rules in Delhi for phase 4 and opening up of the city.

The requests were made for the systematic opening of the city post May 17, when the third phase of the country-wide lockdown ends.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Here are some of the requests put forth:

- Taxi, cabs permitted with condition that except driver only two passengers will be allowed. Carpooling or cab sharing by aggregators should not be allowed.

- Buses should seat not more than 20 passengers with two marshals mandatory at the entry and the exit.

- Metro services should be permitted for government employees, PSUs be allowed to function between 7:30 am and 10:30 am and from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

- For private vehicles, two-wheelers should not be permitted to have a pillion rider. Cars to have maximum two passengers besides driver.

- Private offices to start with 50 percent workforce in all zones. Remaining employees to work from home.

- Markets and complexes to open on an odd-even basis. Complexes to open on condition that only 33 percent of shops operate. Responsibility of enforcement of rules lies with management.

- Shops, depending on their number, should open on alternate days. Essential items shops to be permitted to remain open on all days.

During his meeting with state CMs on May 12, PM Modi has asked each to submit individual suggestions for how they would like to tackle Lockdown 4.0 as per their own state's requirements and COVID-19 status.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on May 16, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi #India #lockdown

