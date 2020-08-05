Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates country on occasion of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the entire country on the occasion of the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple.

"Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings."



भूमि पूजन के मौक़े पर पूरे देश को बधाई भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद हम पर बना रहे। उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारे देश को भुखमरी, अशिक्षा और ग़रीबी से मुक्ति मिले और भारत दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बने। आने वाले समय में भारत दुनिया को दिशा दे। जय श्री राम! जय बजरंग बली!

"With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty, and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world. May India show the path to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.