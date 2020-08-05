Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates country on occasion of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

"Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the entire country on the occasion of the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple.
Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates
ALSO Read: In Pics | This is how the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will look like on completion
"Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings."
To read all of our coverage on Ayodhya Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony follow this link.
भूमि पूजन के मौक़े पर पूरे देश को बधाई
भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद हम पर बना रहे। उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारे देश को भुखमरी, अशिक्षा और ग़रीबी से मुक्ति मिले और भारत दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बने। आने वाले समय में भारत दुनिया को दिशा दे।जय श्री राम! जय बजरंग बली!
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2020