Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meet on COVID situation

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.
